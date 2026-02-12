2 killed, 3 wounded in car-truck collision in Delhi's Ghazipur

Two people were killed and three, including a child, sustained serious injuries when the car they were in had a collision with a truck near the MCD toll plaza in east Delhi's Ghazipur, a police officer said on Thursday. The crash was reported to the Delhi Fire Service at 7.05 am. There were five passengers in the car, who were returning to Delhi when the accident took place, the officer said. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited.

