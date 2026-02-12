EIB, BBVA Sign €380m Green Finance Deal to Back Climate Projects

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Spanish banking group BBVA have signed two major agreements aimed at accelerating green finance and strengthening climate-action capacity across the financial sector.

The package combines a €380 million EIB guarantee facility with advisory support under the InvestEU Advisory Hub, reinforcing efforts to scale sustainable lending and enhance environmental impact reporting.

€380 Million Guarantee to Unlock €760 Million in Green Lending

Under the first agreement, the EIB will provide a guarantee facility of up to €380 million, covering approximately 50% of a green portfolio of up to €760 million to be originated by BBVA.

In return, BBVA will generate a new portfolio of eligible green projects equivalent to 100% of the maximum guaranteed amount.

The financing will support:

Individuals

Homeowner associations

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Real estate developers

The operation is structured as a Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) transaction, enabling BBVA to free up regulatory capital while expanding sustainable lending.

Jean-Christophe Laloux, Director General and Head of Lending and Advisory within the EU at the EIB, said the deal marks a key milestone in EU climate financing.

“These agreements underline our commitment to support more sustainable housing solutions that deliver both environmental and social impact,” Laloux said.

Boosting SME Climate Adaptation

BBVA highlighted the agreement as central to its sustainability and growth strategy.

“This agreement allows us to boost lending to support small and medium-sized enterprises in their adaptation to climate change,” said Iván Poza, Head of Public Institutions and Sovereign Wealth Funds at BBVA Corporate & Investment Banking.

He noted the partnership aligns with three core priorities for BBVA:

Driving sustainability as a growth engine

Expanding its business segment

Optimising capital use

Advisory Support to Strengthen Climate Capabilities

The second agreement involves advisory services provided by EIB Advisory under the InvestEU Advisory Hub.

Through this collaboration, the EIB will support BBVA in strengthening its:

Climate-action and environmental sustainability strategies

Project origination and eligibility analysis

Green product development

Impact measurement and reporting

The advisory support will focus particularly on the real estate and infrastructure sectors, and include guidance on financing and grant schemes, including coordination between public support mechanisms, EIB instruments and other risk-mitigation tools.

“The EIB will provide us with advisory services that will allow us to continue advancing our climate strategy and accelerating sustainability as a growth engine,” said Antoni Ballabriga, Global Director of Sustainability Intelligence at BBVA.

Announced at Green Gateway Event

The agreements were unveiled at the Green Gateway event in Luxembourg, organised by the EIB Group with financial support from the European Commission’s InvestEU Advisory Hub.

The event gathered more than 200 participants, including partner banks and financial stakeholders, to discuss developments in green intermediated finance and advisory services.

Scaling Climate Finance Across Europe

The dual agreement reflects broader EU efforts to mobilize private capital for climate and environmental objectives, particularly in housing, infrastructure and SME transition.

By combining risk-sharing instruments with advisory expertise, the EIB and BBVA aim to expand sustainable finance flows while strengthening the financial sector’s technical capacity to support Europe’s climate transition.