Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:12 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia to deliver crude oil and fuel to Cuba soon, Izvestia newspaper reports

Russia ‌is preparing to dispatch crude oil and fuel cargoes to Cuba in the near future, Izvestia newspaper said on Thursday, citing the Russian embassy in Cuba.

Cuba has experienced a fuel ‌crunch as the United States has moved to cut off the communist-run nation's ‌oil supply. The country has warned international airlines that jet fuel will no longer be available on the island in the latest sign of fast-worsening condition. Cuba has historically relied on Venezuela to provide much ⁠of ​its jet fuel, but ⁠the Caribbean island nation has not received any crude or refined products from its top ally ⁠since mid-December, when the U.S. moved to block the South American nation's exports.

"Supply of crude and ​oil products is expected from Russia to Cuba in the near future as ⁠humanitarian aid," a Russian embassy diplomat was quoted as saying by the newspaper. It said the last time ⁠Russia ​supplied Cuba with oil was in February 2025 when it delivered a cargo of 100,000 metric tons.

Russia has said the fuel situation in Cuba was critical

and ⁠U.S. attempts to "suffocate" the island's economy were causing many difficulties, pledging to act against any ⁠sort of military intervention ⁠and expressing Moscow's solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela. Russia also said on Wednesday it would suspend flights to Cuba once Russian tourists ‌leave the ‌island.

