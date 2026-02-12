Left Menu

Natco Pharma Q3 net up 14 pc YoY at Rs 151 cr

Natco Pharma on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased by14 per cent year on year to Rs 151 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. Shares of Natco Pharma on Thursday ended 1.28 per cent down at Rs 839.90 apiece on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:28 IST
Natco Pharma on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased by14 per cent year on year to Rs 151 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The drug firm reported a net profit of Rs 132 crore for the October-December quarter of the last fiscal. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 647 crore for the period under review as compared with Rs 475 crore in the year-ago period, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing. The company said its board has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for the financial year 2025-26. The board also approved re-appointment of Venkaiah Chowdary Nannapaneni as Chairman and MD for a period of one year with effect from April 1, 2026. The board also approved to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary in Chile with an investment of up to USD 3 lakh. Shares of Natco Pharma on Thursday ended 1.28 per cent down at Rs 839.90 apiece on BSE.

