Install cameras to prevent waste dumping in Amayizhanchan canal in Kerala: SHRC

The SHRC has directed the installation of cameras at various points along the Amayizhanchan canal to prevent the dumping of waste into it. The commission issued the directive in a case on its own regarding the dumping of waste into the canal.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:13 IST
The SHRC has directed the installation of cameras at various points along the Amayizhanchan canal to prevent the dumping of waste into it. State Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas ordered that the camera footage be monitored by officials of the municipal corporation's health wing. The commission issued the directive in a case on its own regarding the dumping of waste into the canal. The SHRC order was based on a report submitted by its chief investigation officer, after hearing the concerned government agencies on the issue. The commission also directed that the work of the health squad deployed at night should be intensified and that police officers be provided to assist them. It further stated that the Railways' proposal to lower the metal grating at the point where the Amayizhanchan canal enters the Thampanoor railway section should be examined. The commission asked the Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) to take a practical decision regarding the daily removal of waste near the grating, after holding discussions with representatives of the Railways and the Major Irrigation Department. The SHRC further directed that steps should be taken, in cooperation with the Suchitwa Mission, to set up an effluent treatment plant at the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Thampanoor central bus depot. Suchitwa Mission, a government initiative, focuses on promoting cleanliness, sanitation, and effective waste management across the state. It aims to ensure a clean and healthy environment for residents through systematic and sustainable practices.

