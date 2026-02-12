Left Menu

Railway seeks final nod for MP project that could see over 1 lakh trees being felled

The Railways has sought final approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to begin gauge conversion of the Mhow-Khandwa line in Madhya Pradesh through dense forests, officials said on Thursday. Once approval is granted, around 1.24 lakh trees may be cut to clear the route for the broad gauge line across forests in two districts, they said.

The Railways has sought final approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to begin gauge conversion of the Mhow-Khandwa line in Madhya Pradesh through dense forests, officials said on Thursday. Once approval is granted, around 1.24 lakh trees may be cut to clear the route for the broad gauge line across forests in two districts, they said. Officials said the 156-km broad-gauge line will replace the 118-km narrow-gauge track laid during the pre-independence princely state era. The gauge conversion work is ongoing and is expected to be completed within the next two years. In a statement, Mukesh Kumar, public relations officer of Western Railway's Ratlam division, said the remaining gauge conversion work for the roughly 90-km Mhow (Dr Ambedkar Nagar)-Omkareshwar Road section requires final clearance from the central ministry. ''Construction will take place on about 454 hectares of forest land between Mhow and Mukhtyara-Balwada. For land acquisition, the Railways has already deposited Rs 100.08 crore with the Forest Department and obtained in-principle approval from the ministry,'' he said. Railway officials said the Mhow-Khandwa gauge conversion will strengthen rail connectivity between northern and southern India, improving both passenger services and freight movement. A Forest Department official estimated that the remaining construction in Indore and neighbouring Khargone districts may require cutting around 1.24 lakh trees. The department has prepared a detailed plan to minimise environmental impact and preserve a significant number of trees, he said. He added that compensatory plantations will be undertaken over double the area affected to offset environmental loss.

