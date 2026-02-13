Left Menu

Two killed, five injured after two cars collide in Chhattisgarh

Two persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a collision between two speeding cars on a highway in Chhattisgarhs Korba district, police said on Friday. He said two men, Dhanpat Yadav 42 and Indrajeet Gond 43, were killed on the spot after the cars collided head-on, while five occupants sustained injuries.

Two persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a collision between two speeding cars on a highway in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Friday. The crash occurred around midnight on the Katghora-Ambikapur Highway near Jharna Mod under the Bango police station limits, an official said. He said two men, Dhanpat Yadav (42) and Indrajeet Gond (43), were killed on the spot after the cars collided head-on, while five occupants sustained injuries. The occupants of both vehicles, badly damaged in the crash, were residents of the Sarma Korbi area in the district, the official said, adding that airbags deployed in time, which helped save the lives of some occupants. Locals gathered at the spot and alerted the police and the 112 emergency service response vehicle. The injured were taken to a health centre in Podi-Uproda, from where two were later shifted to the medical college hospital in Korba for advanced treatment, he said. The official said preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding may have been the main cause of the accident.

