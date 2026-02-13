Left Menu

Woman hospitalised after jumping from hotel's 4th floor in East Delhi;

A 20-year-old woman was hospitalised after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a hotel in the Farsh Bazar area of East Delhi following a quarrel with a man on Friday, police said. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two argued in the hotel room, following which the woman allegedly jumped out of the window from the fourth floor in a fit of anger, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:03 IST
Woman hospitalised after jumping from hotel's 4th floor in East Delhi;
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman was hospitalised after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a hotel in the Farsh Bazar area of East Delhi following a quarrel with a man on Friday, police said. Police received a call around 1 pm reporting that a girl had jumped from a hotel located on the 60 Feet Road near the Farsh Bazar area. Upon reaching the spot, police found that the woman, a resident of Sunder Nagri, had checked into the hotel along with a 22-year-old man, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two argued in the hotel room, following which the woman allegedly jumped out of the window from the fourth floor in a fit of anger, police said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition was not immediately known, police added. Police said further enquiry is underway and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek meets family of Bengal migrant killed in Maharashtra, seeks justice

Abhishek meets family of Bengal migrant killed in Maharashtra, seeks justice

 India
2
Bengal: Man gets bail in POCSO case after kin agree to marry off now adult survivor with him

Bengal: Man gets bail in POCSO case after kin agree to marry off now adult s...

 India
3
'Lame excuse', says HC on BMC's failure to clear encroachments in Powai

'Lame excuse', says HC on BMC's failure to clear encroachments in Powai

 India
4
Ukraine says US is increasing pressure for a deal as the midterms loom, NYT reports

Ukraine says US is increasing pressure for a deal as the midterms loom, NYT ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026