IPO Boom: Five Companies Set to Go Public with Sebi Approval

Five companies, including Premier Industrial Corporation and mattress maker Duroflex, have received Sebi approval to launch their IPOs. The proceeds will be used for expansion and operational purposes. Virupaksha Organics, Hexagon Nutrition, and Om Power Transmission are also among the companies ready to enter the public markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an exciting development for the Indian stock market, five companies have received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Premier Industrial Corporation, Duroflex, Virupaksha Organics, Mumbai-based Hexagon Nutrition, and Om Power Transmission have all secured approvals to move forward with their public listings.

Premier Industrial Corporation plans to utilize the capital raised for enhancing its manufacturing capabilities and expanding its existing operations in Maharashtra. Similarly, Duroflex aims to bolster its brand presence by establishing 120 new company-operated stores across India, while Virupaksha Organics focuses on strengthening its research-based pharmaceutical endeavors.

Hexagon Nutrition is set to offer over 3.08 crore equity shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS), and Om Power Transmission will utilize its raised capital for machinery purchase and debt repayment. The IPOs will be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a significant milestone for these enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

