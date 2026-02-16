Left Menu

Aequs Expands Investment Portfolio: From Karnataka to Tamil Nadu

Aequs plans a significant investment in Tamil Nadu while expanding its presence in Karnataka. This move is a strategic business decision for diversification, not an exit from Karnataka. The company continues its commitment to Karnataka with substantial projects, alongside new investment in Krishnagiri for aerospace and defense manufacturing.

Aequs, a major player in the aerospace and defense manufacturing sectors, is diversifying its investment footprint by planning a significant venture in Tamil Nadu, while simultaneously expanding its presence in Karnataka. This strategic business move aims to geographically diversify and de-risk its operations, not abandon Karnataka, as some have speculated on social media.

Karnataka's Commerce and Industries Minister M B Patil addressed the public concern regarding Aequs' investment in Tamil Nadu, stating that the decision has the state government's full knowledge and is in accordance with Aequs' long-term strategy. The company is enhancing its operations in Karnataka with a Rs 3,000 crore investment in Kolar and a Rs 1,500 crore ECMS project within the state.

The Tamil Nadu project, set in the Krishnagiri district's SIPCOT-Shoolagiri Industrial Park, will see Aequs investing Rs 4,000 crore to develop an aerospace manufacturing cluster. This endeavor promises to create employment for around 7,000 people, highlighting the healthy competition between states and strengthening India's manufacturing ecosystem.

