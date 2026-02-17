IT Employees Injured in Kolkata Bus Collision

In a dramatic traffic incident on Tuesday afternoon, two buses collided in Newtown, near Kolkata, leaving at least 12 passengers, primarily IT employees, injured. According to the police, the accident took place when a route 260 bus, en route to New Town from Alipore Zoo, attempted to overtake a DN 47 bus that was traveling to Barasat from Salt Lake.

The sudden appearance of a bike forced the 260 bus to swerve, resulting in it losing control and crashing into the rear of the DN 47 bus near the New Town Mela Ground. The impact of the collision caused several passengers to be thrown from their seats.

Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital, where they received treatment and were later discharged. The drivers and conductors of both buses fled the scene but were subsequently detained by police, who have registered a case of reckless driving against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)