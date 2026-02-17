Left Menu

IT Employees Injured in Kolkata Bus Collision

A midday collision between two buses near Kolkata left at least 12 passengers injured, mostly IT employees. The incident involved a route 260 bus attempting to overtake a DN 47 bus. The collision led to multiple injuries, but all passengers were treated and discharged from a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 18:36 IST
IT Employees Injured in Kolkata Bus Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic traffic incident on Tuesday afternoon, two buses collided in Newtown, near Kolkata, leaving at least 12 passengers, primarily IT employees, injured. According to the police, the accident took place when a route 260 bus, en route to New Town from Alipore Zoo, attempted to overtake a DN 47 bus that was traveling to Barasat from Salt Lake.

The sudden appearance of a bike forced the 260 bus to swerve, resulting in it losing control and crashing into the rear of the DN 47 bus near the New Town Mela Ground. The impact of the collision caused several passengers to be thrown from their seats.

Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital, where they received treatment and were later discharged. The drivers and conductors of both buses fled the scene but were subsequently detained by police, who have registered a case of reckless driving against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Adopts Software for Conflict Checks

Supreme Court Adopts Software for Conflict Checks

 Global
2
Supreme Court Pushes for Sensitivity in Judicial Approach to Sexual Offences

Supreme Court Pushes for Sensitivity in Judicial Approach to Sexual Offences

 India
3
Egypt's Diplomatic Role in New U.S. Peace Council

Egypt's Diplomatic Role in New U.S. Peace Council

 Egypt
4
Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026