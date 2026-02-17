Left Menu

India Ascends in Defense Manufacturing: H-125 Helicopter Program Takes Flight

The H-125 helicopter program, with anticipated investments over Rs 1000 crore, has been praised by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as a vital Indo-French collaboration in high-end manufacturing. The project is expected to generate employment and enhance India's defense production capabilities, reinforcing its global position in the aerospace sector.

In a landmark development for India's defense sector, the H-125 helicopter program's final assembly line was inaugurated at the Tata-Airbus facility in Vemagal Industrial Area. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the project's significance as it is expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 1000 crore and foster job creation.

Remarkably, the collaboration involves both Indian and French stakeholders, exemplifying a successful partnership in high-end manufacturing. Rajnath Singh emphasized the program's contribution to India's pursuit of self-reliance and the 'Make in India' initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi.

The H-125 helicopter, celebrated for its reliability and versatility, signifies a stride towards India's ambitions in the aerospace industry. As the country scales its defense production and export capacities, this endeavor stands as a testament to the expanding role of private and public partnerships in achieving these goals.

