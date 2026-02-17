BHEL Bags Major Power Plant Project from SAIL

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a state-owned engineering giant, has secured a significant contract from the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) for a power plant project valued between Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 1,500 crore.

The project is part of a 4.08 million tonne per annum crude steel expansion at SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant located in Burnpur. A letter of acceptance for the captive power plant was recently received, BHEL confirmed in a regulatory filing.

The ambitious project is set to be commissioned in 39 months from the contract date, excluding GST implications. This development marks a pivotal step in enhancing the infrastructure at SAIL's Burnpur facility.

