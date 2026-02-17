BHEL Bags Major Power Plant Project from SAIL
State-owned engineering firm BHEL received a substantial power plant project worth between Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 1,500 crore from SAIL. The project, aimed at expanding SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant at Burnpur, is expected to be commissioned in 39 months after the contract is awarded.
- Country:
- India
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a state-owned engineering giant, has secured a significant contract from the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) for a power plant project valued between Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 1,500 crore.
The project is part of a 4.08 million tonne per annum crude steel expansion at SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant located in Burnpur. A letter of acceptance for the captive power plant was recently received, BHEL confirmed in a regulatory filing.
The ambitious project is set to be commissioned in 39 months from the contract date, excluding GST implications. This development marks a pivotal step in enhancing the infrastructure at SAIL's Burnpur facility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BHEL
- SAIL
- power plant
- engineering
- expansion project
- IISCO
- Burnpur
- contract
- steel plant
- commissioning