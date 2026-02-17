Railway Ministry's Cleanliness Overhaul: A New Era for Indian Trains

The Railway Ministry has announced a groundbreaking reform drive aimed at enhancing onboard services in long-distance trains, particularly in cleanliness and sanitation, following criticisms from the Comptroller and Auditor General's report.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed the first of the '52 Reforms in 52 Weeks' initiative to improve train conditions by 2026, focusing on the continuous cleaning and real-time monitoring of train coaches, cabins, toilets, and washbasins.

Experts commend this passenger-centric approach, noting that it addresses long-standing issues flagged in the 2018-2023 audit report. The initiative seeks to establish accountability, leverage technology for feedback, and set clear service-level agreements to ensure improved passenger experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)