Left Menu

Railway Ministry's Cleanliness Overhaul: A New Era for Indian Trains

The Railway Ministry announces a series of reforms to improve onboard cleanliness and sanitation in long-distance trains, addressing concerns highlighted by the CAG. These reforms include utilizing technology for real-time monitoring, accountability for service providers, and engaging trained professionals to exceed passenger expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:14 IST
Railway Ministry's Cleanliness Overhaul: A New Era for Indian Trains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry has announced a groundbreaking reform drive aimed at enhancing onboard services in long-distance trains, particularly in cleanliness and sanitation, following criticisms from the Comptroller and Auditor General's report.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed the first of the '52 Reforms in 52 Weeks' initiative to improve train conditions by 2026, focusing on the continuous cleaning and real-time monitoring of train coaches, cabins, toilets, and washbasins.

Experts commend this passenger-centric approach, noting that it addresses long-standing issues flagged in the 2018-2023 audit report. The initiative seeks to establish accountability, leverage technology for feedback, and set clear service-level agreements to ensure improved passenger experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Adopts Software for Conflict Checks

Supreme Court Adopts Software for Conflict Checks

 Global
2
Supreme Court Pushes for Sensitivity in Judicial Approach to Sexual Offences

Supreme Court Pushes for Sensitivity in Judicial Approach to Sexual Offences

 India
3
Egypt's Diplomatic Role in New U.S. Peace Council

Egypt's Diplomatic Role in New U.S. Peace Council

 Egypt
4
Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026