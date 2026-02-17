Canada Inflation Slows Amid Gasoline Price Drop

Canada's inflation rate in January slowed to 2.3% from 2.4% in December as gasoline prices saw a significant drop, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday. This deceleration was mainly attributed to a 16.7% average plunge at petrol pumps.

Excluding gasoline, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained constant at 3% for January, indicating stable inflation in other essential categories such as food and clothing, where sales tax breaks from last year skew the comparison.

With the Bank of Canada signaling a pause on rate cuts and economists predicting stable inflation, market observers are keenly watching potential interest rate actions amid a stable economic climate.