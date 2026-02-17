Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Lives of Two Students in Nagpur

In a tragic road accident in Nagpur, Maharashtra, two college students have died after their high-powered motorcycle collided with a teenage girl before hitting a roadside crash barrier. The incident occurred at approximately 10 pm on Monday near Danapani Hotel, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The victims, Yug Vishal Chankapure and Rudra Shashikant Somkuwar, both aged 19 and residents of Ramdaspeth, were thrown off the vehicle at the time of impact. Neither was wearing a helmet. The teenage girl, identified as 16-year-old Gunjan Kokarde, remains in critical condition following the crash.

Passersby hurried to assist the victims and alerted local authorities. Officers from the Bajaj Nagar police station quickly arrived at the scene, and the students were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. The Nagpur police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

