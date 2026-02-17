Left Menu

Blaze on BEST Bus Disrupts Traffic in Mumbai

A CNG-run BEST bus in Mumbai caught fire on the Western Express Highway in Kandivali. No injuries were reported as all passengers were safely evacuated. The fire, originating from the engine section, temporarily disrupted traffic. Police and fire brigade responded promptly to control the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:47 IST
In a concerning incident, a BEST bus operating on Mumbai's Western Express Highway caught fire in the Kandivali area on Tuesday night. Prompt actions ensured that all passengers were safely evacuated, with no reported injuries.

Authorities reported that the blaze broke out in the engine section of the CNG-powered bus near the Sai Dham temple in Kandivali east. Quick response teams from the police and fire department were alerted and immediately dispatched to the scene.

The resulting fire momentarily disrupted traffic on the busy highway as vehicles were redirected to alternate routes. Officials were quick to highlight the seamless evacuation and rapid response from the emergency services, ensuring a swift resolution to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

