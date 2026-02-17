Left Menu

Dabur India Appoints New CEO for Domestic Business

Dabur India has appointed Herjit S Bhalla as the new CEO for its India Business. Mohit Malhotra, previously in this role, has been promoted to Global CEO. Bhalla, a former executive at Hershey, will start his new role on April 15 and report to Malhotra.

  • India

Dabur India, a renowned FMCG and ayurvedic products manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Herjit S Bhalla as Chief Executive Officer for its India Business segment. Former CEO Mohit Malhotra has been elevated to the position of Global Chief Executive Officer of Dabur.

This strategic leadership reshuffle was confirmed in a regulatory filing by the Burman family-promoted company. Bhalla, who brings extensive experience from his tenure at The Hershey Company, where he held various global roles, will assume his new responsibilities from April 15.

As CEO-India Business, Bhalla will report to Malhotra. The company aims to leverage Bhalla's vast expertise in commercial and general management to drive growth within India's diverse market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

