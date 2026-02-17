Left Menu

Tragedy in Andheri: Top Official's Fatal Fall

Pankit Vijay Shah, a chief business officer from a mutual fund company, died after allegedly jumping from a building's fourth floor in Andheri East. The 39-year-old was declared dead at Cooper Hospital. A police investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the suspected suicide.

A tragic incident unfolded in Andheri East on Tuesday morning when a top official from an asset management company died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a building. The individual, identified as 39-year-old Pankit Vijay Shah, served as the chief business officer of a mutual fund company and resided in Vile Parle.

According to police reports, they received an alert about a man jumping from the Chaddha Premises building around 10.30 am. A police mobile van promptly arrived at the scene to find Shah seriously injured, lying in a pool of blood. Despite swift transport to Cooper Hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival at 12.45 pm.

The authorities have registered an accidental death report and launched an investigation to uncover the precise circumstances of the incident. Initial findings suggest Shah was visiting a friend at an office on the fourth floor of the building when he tragically decided to jump. With over 17 years of experience in the asset management industry, Shah's untimely death has left many in shock and searching for answers.

