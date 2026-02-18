Left Menu

Bank of England Poised for Interest Rate Cut as UK Inflation Slows

British inflation has fallen to its lowest since March last year, increasing expectations of an imminent interest rate cut by the Bank of England. Despite declining consumer price growth, underlying price pressures remain strong, with core inflation rising 3.1%. Rate cuts might follow as inflation dissipates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:45 IST
Bank of England Poised for Interest Rate Cut as UK Inflation Slows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British inflation dropped to its lowest point since March last year, spurring anticipation of a potential interest rate cut by the Bank of England. Official data from the Office for National Statistics showed consumer prices rising by 3.0% in January, compared to December's 3.4% increase, as transport and food prices rose at a slower pace.

Despite the headline inflation decline, core inflation excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco increased by 3.1% in January, marking the slowest rise since 2021. However, inflation in services, which reflects domestic price pressures, slowed only slightly, signaling lingering challenges for the Bank's monetary policy.

Economists are now anticipating a March rate cut by the Bank of England, with the possibility of additional cuts later in the year as inflation is expected to reduce further. The British currency remained stable against the dollar, despite the shifting economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

 India
2
Russia Urges U.S. to Rethink Naval Blockade on Cuba

Russia Urges U.S. to Rethink Naval Blockade on Cuba

 Global
3
Empowering Women: Key to Climate Adaptation in South Asia

Empowering Women: Key to Climate Adaptation in South Asia

 India
4
High-Speed Catamaran Crash Halts New Zealand and France at SailGP

High-Speed Catamaran Crash Halts New Zealand and France at SailGP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026