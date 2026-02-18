Bank of England Poised for Interest Rate Cut as UK Inflation Slows

British inflation dropped to its lowest point since March last year, spurring anticipation of a potential interest rate cut by the Bank of England. Official data from the Office for National Statistics showed consumer prices rising by 3.0% in January, compared to December's 3.4% increase, as transport and food prices rose at a slower pace.

Despite the headline inflation decline, core inflation excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco increased by 3.1% in January, marking the slowest rise since 2021. However, inflation in services, which reflects domestic price pressures, slowed only slightly, signaling lingering challenges for the Bank's monetary policy.

Economists are now anticipating a March rate cut by the Bank of England, with the possibility of additional cuts later in the year as inflation is expected to reduce further. The British currency remained stable against the dollar, despite the shifting economic landscape.

