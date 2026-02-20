Left Menu

Udaan Yatri Cafe: A New Dawn for Indore's Airport Facilities

The Udaan Yatri Cafe and other passenger facilities are set to be inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu at Indore's international airport. Renovations costing Rs 50 crore have enhanced the airport's capacity, with more seats and facilities for small aircraft and VVIP flights.

Updated: 20-02-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:35 IST
Indore's international airport is poised for a significant upgrade as Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu is expected to inaugurate the 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' and other passenger facilities in April, according to local BJP MP Shankar Lalwani.

Lalwani confirmed the minister's visit after extending an invite, highlighting that the new facilities, part of the Civil Aviation Ministry's initiative, will provide passengers with affordable food and beverages.

In addition to the cafe, recent renovations at a cost of Rs 50 crore have rejuvenated the old terminal for small and special VVIP flights, and boosted capacity with 200 new seats at the current terminal, improving efficiency at one of central India's busiest airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

