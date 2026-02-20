Udaan Yatri Cafe: A New Dawn for Indore's Airport Facilities

Indore's international airport is poised for a significant upgrade as Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu is expected to inaugurate the 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' and other passenger facilities in April, according to local BJP MP Shankar Lalwani.

Lalwani confirmed the minister's visit after extending an invite, highlighting that the new facilities, part of the Civil Aviation Ministry's initiative, will provide passengers with affordable food and beverages.

In addition to the cafe, recent renovations at a cost of Rs 50 crore have rejuvenated the old terminal for small and special VVIP flights, and boosted capacity with 200 new seats at the current terminal, improving efficiency at one of central India's busiest airports.

