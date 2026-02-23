Tragic SUV Accident Claims One Life, Injures Five

A tragic accident in Musafirkhana left one person dead and five family members injured when their SUV overturned. The incident happened on Monday afternoon.

According to police, Asif, the 25-year-old driver, lost control of the vehicle near a power house on Bagiya Bahorkha road, causing it to flip into a ditch. Seven individuals, including Asif, were injured.

Those injured were transported to the Community Health Centre in Musafirkhana, but Asif succumbed to his injuries upon being referred to Sultanpur. The local police are investigating the incident, and the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem, informed Musafirkhana Station House Officer Vivek Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)