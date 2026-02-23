White Knight Corps GOC visits J-K’s Kishtwar, commends troops for killing 3 Pak terrorists

General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra on Monday visited Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and commended the troops for killing three Pakistani terrorists including a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander in an operation. The Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said the GOC, accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Counter-Insurgency Force (Delta) Maj Gen A P S Bal visited various locations of the hilly district to review ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the hinterland. ''The GOC (Lt Gen Mishra) commended the troops for their swift, precise and intelligence-led action resulting in the elimination of three Pakistan sponsored terrorists, including a top JeM commander. ''Operating relentlessly in the hinterland, the troops of White Knight Corps, remain resolute - precise in action, relentless in pursuit and unwavering in its commitment to safeguard the Nation,'' the corps said in a post on X. The most wanted JeM commander, Saifullah, along with two of his associates was killed in an encounter in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district on Sunday.

