Two killed, five injured in car-truck collision on Agra National Highway in UP's Etawah

Two people were killed and five others were injured when their car rammed into a truck loaded with rice, while trying to overtake another truck on the Agra National Highway here on Monday morning, police said. SHO of Jaswant Nagar police station Kamal Bhati said that the car carried seven people of a family. Two of them, Chetram (55) and Sukhvasi (45), died on the spot. The remaining five -- Chetram's wife Girija Devi, Chetram's sons Rajendra and Rajesh, Rajesh's wife Anjali, and Rajendra's wife Reshma Devi -- were injured. According to the SHO, the family was coming from Hamirpur. The driver of their car was trying to overtake a truck, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a truck on the Etawah-Agra National Highway-19, loaded with rice. Police received information from the passersby and rushed to the spot. They rescued the people trapped in the vehicle, the SHO said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, and added that the injured have been admitted to CHC Jaswant Nagar, where, after first aid, they were referred to Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai (in Etawah).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)