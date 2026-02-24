Left Menu

German car exports to China plunge by a third in 2025, says economic institute

The ⁠IW ​data comes as Chancellor Friedrich Merz travels to China for the first time, a closely watched ⁠trip expected to shed light on how Europe's biggest economy ⁠seeks ⁠to recalibrate ties with its largest trading partner amid mounting competitive and geopolitical strains.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-02-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 13:33 IST
German car exports to China plunge by a third in 2025, says economic institute
  • Country:
  • Germany

German car ​exports to China plunged by ​roughly a third ‌in ​2025, extending a steep decline that has wiped out more than ‌half the sector's shipments since their 2022 peak, according to a study released by the German Economic Institute (IW) on Tuesday. Exports ‌of cars and parts fell to under 14 ‌billion euros ($16.49 billion) last year, down from nearly 30 billion euros three years earlier, underscoring the rapid erosion of Germany's foothold ⁠in ​its most ⁠important foreign market.

Carmakers — which make up Germany's largest industrial sector — are ⁠facing their toughest test in decades, squeezed by higher ​U.S. import tariffs, weak demand in Europe, a ⁠costly transition to electric vehicles and an intensifying price war in China. The ⁠IW ​data comes as Chancellor Friedrich Merz travels to China for the first time, a closely watched ⁠trip expected to shed light on how Europe's biggest economy ⁠seeks ⁠to recalibrate ties with its largest trading partner amid mounting competitive and geopolitical strains. ($1 = 0.8490 ‌euros) (Writing ‌by Friederike Heine, Editing by ​Linda Pasquini)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Altimetrik Recognized on Constellation ShortList™ for Innovation Services and Engineering

Altimetrik Recognized on Constellation ShortList™ for Innovation Services an...

 United States
2
Rajasthan: BDO arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh

Rajasthan: BDO arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh

 India
3
Idol found 'vandalised' at temple in Hyderabad

Idol found 'vandalised' at temple in Hyderabad

 India
4
UPDATE 4-China imposes export controls on 20 Japanese entities to curb ‘remilitarisation’

UPDATE 4-China imposes export controls on 20 Japanese entities to curb ‘remi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026