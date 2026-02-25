Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Turkish F-16 Jet Crashes in Western Turkey

A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed near a highway in western Turkey, killing the pilot. The crash occurred after losing radio and radar contact. Debris was scattered across a wide area. Immediate search and rescue efforts were launched. An investigation into the cause is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 25-02-2026 08:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 08:46 IST
A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet tragically crashed near a highway in western Turkey, leading to the death of its pilot. Officials confirmed that the aircraft lost radio and radar contact shortly after midnight, soon after taking off from the 9th Main Jet Base in Balikesir province.

The jet went down near a portion of the Istanbul–Izmir highway, scattering debris across the area. Security forces, firefighters, and medical teams quickly arrived at the scene, but efforts to save the pilot were unsuccessful, as reported by the Hurriyet newspaper.

The Turkish Defence Ministry has announced the launch of an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. An accident inquiry team will lead the investigation to identify any factors contributing to this tragic incident.

