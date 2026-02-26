Diplomatic Dilemmas: Countries Urge Citizens to Exit Iran Amid Escalating Tensions
Amid growing tensions between Washington and Tehran, multiple nations are advising citizens to avoid travel to Iran and evacuating diplomatic dependents from the Middle East. Countries including Finland, Australia, and the U.S. have issued strong warnings, underscoring rising regional security concerns.
Finland, as part of recent travel advisories, has urged citizens to avoid Iran and to evacuate Yemen and Libya immediately. Similarly, Australia has recommended that Australian diplomats' dependents exit Israel and Lebanon due to the worsening security situation.
In response to the heightened risk, nations like the U.S., Sweden, and Germany are calling for their citizens to leave Iran. Poland and Serbia echo these advisories, highlighting the urgency of the situation. This diplomatic shuffle emphasizes an alarming trend of regional instability.
