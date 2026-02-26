European Index Retreats on Tech and Healthcare Slump

Europe's market landscape took a downturn with the benchmark STOXX 600 index losing 0.1% following a record-high session. Leading the slump were healthcare and technology shares, notably influenced by hefty declines in chip-related stocks such as ASML and ASM, mirroring U.S. semiconductor trends.

Analysts, including Quilter Cheviot's Ben Barringer, cited caution among investors about Nvidia's high expectations, while concerns over AI's impact on traditional business models grows. Richard Flax of Moneyfarm noted apprehensions regarding software sector disruptions, yet sees potential in AI hardware's future.

Buoying the persistently pressured markets were industrial and defense sectors. Significant advances came from companies like Schneider Electric and Indra. Additionally, the financial services sector saw a boost following strategic moves by the London Stock Exchange Group amid investor pressures. Meanwhile, macroeconomic comments from the ECB and corporate maneuvers in the utility sector added to the day's dynamic developments.