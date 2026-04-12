Indraprastha Gas Ltd's Bold PNG Expansion Plan in Delhi-NCR

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) is aggressively expanding its piped natural gas (PNG) network across Delhi-NCR, as the company aims to reduce reliance on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) amid supply disruptions from West Asia. According to IGL's Managing Director Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, the company is now installing 2,100-2,200 PNG connections daily, with a goal to reach 5,000.

This expansion targets not only households but also commercial establishments like fast-food outlets and police stations, which faced LPG shortages. IGL has already connected over 100 fast-food chain outlets and plans to link 400 more. The initiative supports government efforts to encourage PNG use as a more stable energy source.

The strategic change comes as Connaught Place begins receiving PNG lines after a relaxation in regulations. IGL operates an extensive city gas distribution network, comprising over 28,000 km of pipeline across several states, efficiently meeting the fuel demands of approximately 2.1 million vehicles through more than 950 CNG stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)