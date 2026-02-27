Left Menu

Emerging Markets and AI: A Bullish Surge Amidst Global Shifts

The KOSPI index in South Korea has doubled over six months, rising 175% since last April. Driven by tech growth, market reforms, and AI advances, this surge is mirrored in other emerging markets. A shift of investment from U.S. to emerging economies reflects the fading tech edge of the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 06:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 06:00 IST
Emerging Markets and AI: A Bullish Surge Amidst Global Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The South Korean stock market is making headlines with a remarkable 50% rise in the first two months of 2026, a part of a broader trend in emerging markets experiencing double-digit growth. The KOSPI index has seen a dramatic increase, doubling over six months and leaping 175% since the economic turbulence last year.

A focal point of this surge is the booming technology sector, particularly Samsung's leading role as a memory chipmaker. The appeal of South Korea is bolstered by strategic tax and regulatory enhancements, a flourishing semiconductor industry, and burgeoning AI capabilities, strengthening investor confidence.

This optimism is echoed in other emerging economies, as reflected in Taiwan's adjusted GDP growth forecast and a significant reallocation of investments from U.S. equities to emerging markets. Such dynamics highlight a shift in the global financial landscape, raising questions about the sustainability of the U.S.'s tech dominance.

TRENDING

1
OpenAI Strengthens Canadian Safety Ties Post-‘Tumbler Ridge Tragedy’

OpenAI Strengthens Canadian Safety Ties Post-‘Tumbler Ridge Tragedy’

 Global
2
Argentina's Glacier Law Reform: A Boon for Mining, a Fear for Environment

Argentina's Glacier Law Reform: A Boon for Mining, a Fear for Environment

 Global
3
Meta’s AI Ambitions: A Deep Dive into Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Deals

Meta’s AI Ambitions: A Deep Dive into Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Deals

 Global
4
Controversial Detention of Columbia Student Stirs Debate

Controversial Detention of Columbia Student Stirs Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026