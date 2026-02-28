FAA to Slash Summer Flights at Chicago O'Hare Amid Traffic Surge

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it will reduce flights at Chicago O'Hare airport during the summer, citing overscheduling by major airlines. This decision was revealed after both United Airlines and American Airlines announced plans for significant increases in flights.

According to the FAA, published schedules project over 3,080 daily operations on peak days this summer, up from 2,680 last summer, challenging the airport's current runway, terminal, and air traffic control systems. The airport currently manages around 2,800 daily operations, which the agency finds feasible given its current infrastructure and staffing.

The FAA plans to implement a cap of 2,800 daily operations for the summer season to prevent large-scale disruptions while accommodating air carriers within manageable limits. United Airlines intends to significantly increase its daily flights, while American Airlines plans to boost its daily departures to pre-pandemic levels as spring approaches.