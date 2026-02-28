Left Menu

Open AI Secures Partnership with US Department of War: A New Milestone in AI Military Integration

Open AI has reached an agreement with the US Department of War to deploy its models on classified networks, emphasizing prohibitions on mass surveillance. The agreement follows tensions with rival Anthropic, which faced criticism from the Pentagon for refusing to comply with certain demands. Open AI seeks to promote safe AI usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:27 IST
Open AI Secures Partnership with US Department of War: A New Milestone in AI Military Integration
Open AI CEO Sam Altman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Open AI has entered into a significant partnership with the US Department of War, aiming to integrate its AI models into the department's classified networks. The announcement, made by CEO Sam Altman on X, highlights the emphasis on prohibiting mass surveillance, an issue that previously led to tensions between the department and Open AI's rival, Anthropic.

In a statement on X, Altman underscored the importance of the agreement's clauses that restrict domestic mass surveillance and ensure human responsibility for the use of force. He praised the Department of War for prioritizing safety and echoed the need for all AI companies to adopt similar terms to promote responsible AI deployment.

The agreement comes amid a broader fallout between the US government and Anthropic, which has been ordered to phase out its technology from federal use. Accused of defiance and duplicity by War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Anthropic's refusal to comply with demands has shifted the focus to Open AI as a more compliant partner for the Department of War.

TRENDING

1
EC starts publishing post-SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal in phases.

EC starts publishing post-SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal in phases.

 India
2
EC releases hard copies of post-SIR electoral rolls in various districts of West Bengal, online lists not yet available.

EC releases hard copies of post-SIR electoral rolls in various districts of ...

 India
3
BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections

BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections

 India
4
Witnesses say they hear explosion in Iran's capital, Tehran, reports AP.

Witnesses say they hear explosion in Iran's capital, Tehran, reports AP.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026