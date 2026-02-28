Open AI Secures Partnership with US Department of War: A New Milestone in AI Military Integration

Open AI has entered into a significant partnership with the US Department of War, aiming to integrate its AI models into the department's classified networks. The announcement, made by CEO Sam Altman on X, highlights the emphasis on prohibiting mass surveillance, an issue that previously led to tensions between the department and Open AI's rival, Anthropic.

In a statement on X, Altman underscored the importance of the agreement's clauses that restrict domestic mass surveillance and ensure human responsibility for the use of force. He praised the Department of War for prioritizing safety and echoed the need for all AI companies to adopt similar terms to promote responsible AI deployment.

The agreement comes amid a broader fallout between the US government and Anthropic, which has been ordered to phase out its technology from federal use. Accused of defiance and duplicity by War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Anthropic's refusal to comply with demands has shifted the focus to Open AI as a more compliant partner for the Department of War.