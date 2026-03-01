Middle East Battered: Iranian Strikes Target Dubai's Icons and Airports

In a series of Iranian retaliatory attacks, Dubai's iconic international airport and the Burj Al Arab hotel suffered damage, impacting the crucial tourism and trade hub. Four individuals were reported injured at the airport following the incident, according to the emirate's media office.

The office informed via X, that Dubai International Airport's concourse encountered minor damage in the incident which was swiftly managed. Confirmation emerged later of a drone interception, resulting in debris causing a fire on the Burj Al Arab's exterior.

Dubai stands as the Middle East's leading tourism and trade hub, with its airport ranking among the busiest globally. Onslaughts also targeted other vital aviation gateways like Abu Dhabi and Doha, leading to widespread flight suspensions and an eerie emptiness enveloping the region's airspace.