Indian Energy Exchange Hits Record Electricity Trading Volumes in February 2026

In a landmark achievement, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) recorded its highest daily average electricity volume of 448 MU in February 2026. This contributed to a total monthly volume of 12,550 MU, marking a 30.4% increase year-on-year, according to the IEX Power Market Update for February 2026.

Despite burgeoning demand, enhanced supply liquidity on the exchange facilitated a drop in power prices. The Day-Ahead Market price fell to Rs 3.58 per unit, an 18.3% decline compared to the previous year, while the Real-Time Market price reduced by 18.7%, reaching Rs 3.59 per unit.

The Real-Time Electricity Market saw significant segmental growth with a 51.7% volume increase, while the Day-Ahead Market experienced a 22.7% rise in traded volume. The Term-Ahead Market, however, recorded a minor decline of 4.7% in trading volumes.

Green energy markets displayed robust growth, with the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead segments reaching a combined volume of 808 MU, a 46.3% YoY increase. The weighted average price in the Green Day-Ahead Market dropped 25.3% to Rs 3.43 per unit.

A notable 18.86 lakh RECs were traded at clearing prices of Rs.333 and Rs.337 per REC on February 11 and 25, showing a 15.2% increase YoY. The forthcoming REC trading sessions are scheduled for March 11 and March 25, 2026.

