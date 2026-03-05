Tragic Collision Claims Father and Son on National Highway

In a devastating traffic incident, a father and son lost their lives following a head-on collision with a truck on the Bahraich-Balrampur National Highway. The tragic event occurred as Vimal Mishra and his son Sonu Mishra were returning after a Holi visit to a relative. The collision, involving an unidentified truck, proved fatal for both.

Upon receiving the alert, local law enforcement quickly responded to the scene in an attempt to save the duo, transporting them to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, both Vimal and Sonu Mishra succumbed to their injuries shortly after. This accident highlights the ongoing concerns of road safety on the nation's highways.

Girjesh Tiwari, the Kotwali Dehat Police Station House Officer, confirmed that an investigation is underway to locate the unidentified truck and its driver. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to ascertain further details of the incident. Police continue their efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)