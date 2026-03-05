Airlines Navigate Turbulent Skies Amid Middle East Conflict
Airline shares fluctuated as oil prices spiked due to conflicts in the Middle East, causing major disruptions in global aviation. Governments are organizing repatriation flights. The conflict impacts airline routes and costs, with mixed effects on stock values. The situation's resolution remains uncertain as companies adapt operational strategies.
On Thursday, airline shares experienced volatility as some stocks recovered while others declined due to fluctuating oil prices. This comes after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran created disruption across global aviation markets.
Governments worldwide are arranging repatriation flights for citizens stuck in the Middle East, as regional airspace faces potential missile threats. Flight activity, especially from key hubs like Dubai International Airport, is slowly improving, but remains below normal levels.
The ongoing conflict's impact on airline operations has varied, with some companies like Cathay Pacific and Qantas rebounding, while others continue to face challenges. The rising jet fuel prices and airspace restrictions complicate the outlook for the aviation sector as it navigates this turbulent period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
