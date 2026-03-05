Airlines Navigate Turbulent Skies Amid Middle East Conflict

On Thursday, airline shares experienced volatility as some stocks recovered while others declined due to fluctuating oil prices. This comes after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran created disruption across global aviation markets.

Governments worldwide are arranging repatriation flights for citizens stuck in the Middle East, as regional airspace faces potential missile threats. Flight activity, especially from key hubs like Dubai International Airport, is slowly improving, but remains below normal levels.

The ongoing conflict's impact on airline operations has varied, with some companies like Cathay Pacific and Qantas rebounding, while others continue to face challenges. The rising jet fuel prices and airspace restrictions complicate the outlook for the aviation sector as it navigates this turbulent period.

(With inputs from agencies.)