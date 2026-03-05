Left Menu

Panic Buying Grips Punjab Amid Escalating Mid-East Tensions

Farmers in Punjab have begun panic buying petrol and diesel due to fears of a fuel shortage following escalating tensions in the Middle East. Despite reassurances from fuel dealers about stable supply, farmers are stocking up in anticipation of rising prices and upcoming wheat harvest needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:50 IST
Panic Buying Grips Punjab Amid Escalating Mid-East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers in Punjab are increasingly concerned about possible fuel shortages due to rising tensions in the Middle East, triggering a wave of panic buying across the region. Reports indicate that petrol and diesel demand has surged, particularly among rural communities preparing for the upcoming wheat harvest season.

The president of the Punjab Petroleum Dealers Association, Sandeep Sehgal, noted that the supply chain remains stable despite the overarching fears. Customers, driven by worries of a potential fuel crisis following the joint Israel-US military action against Iran, have been flocking to fuel stations to secure their supplies.

Farmers, especially in areas like Faridkot, Samana, and Gurdaspur, have been seen filling barrels and drums with diesel, in preparation for increased agricultural activity next month. Despite these anxiety-driven purchases, fuel suppliers have assured that their stocks are sufficient to meet current demand levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 closes at three-week low as yields climb

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 closes at three-week low as yields climb

 Global
2
Sri Lanka lets second Iranian ship dock in Trincomalee, evacuates 208 on board

Sri Lanka lets second Iranian ship dock in Trincomalee, evacuates 208 on boa...

 Sri Lanka
3
US-India trade deal is almost at finish line: US Deputy Secretary of State Landau

US-India trade deal is almost at finish line: US Deputy Secretary of State L...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Trump renews Netanyahu pardon call, saying only Iran should be troubling him

UPDATE 1-Trump renews Netanyahu pardon call, saying only Iran should be trou...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026