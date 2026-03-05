Panic Buying Grips Punjab Amid Escalating Mid-East Tensions

Farmers in Punjab are increasingly concerned about possible fuel shortages due to rising tensions in the Middle East, triggering a wave of panic buying across the region. Reports indicate that petrol and diesel demand has surged, particularly among rural communities preparing for the upcoming wheat harvest season.

The president of the Punjab Petroleum Dealers Association, Sandeep Sehgal, noted that the supply chain remains stable despite the overarching fears. Customers, driven by worries of a potential fuel crisis following the joint Israel-US military action against Iran, have been flocking to fuel stations to secure their supplies.

Farmers, especially in areas like Faridkot, Samana, and Gurdaspur, have been seen filling barrels and drums with diesel, in preparation for increased agricultural activity next month. Despite these anxiety-driven purchases, fuel suppliers have assured that their stocks are sufficient to meet current demand levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)