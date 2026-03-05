Panic Buying Grips Punjab Amid Escalating Mid-East Tensions
Farmers in Punjab have begun panic buying petrol and diesel due to fears of a fuel shortage following escalating tensions in the Middle East. Despite reassurances from fuel dealers about stable supply, farmers are stocking up in anticipation of rising prices and upcoming wheat harvest needs.
- Country:
- India
Farmers in Punjab are increasingly concerned about possible fuel shortages due to rising tensions in the Middle East, triggering a wave of panic buying across the region. Reports indicate that petrol and diesel demand has surged, particularly among rural communities preparing for the upcoming wheat harvest season.
The president of the Punjab Petroleum Dealers Association, Sandeep Sehgal, noted that the supply chain remains stable despite the overarching fears. Customers, driven by worries of a potential fuel crisis following the joint Israel-US military action against Iran, have been flocking to fuel stations to secure their supplies.
Farmers, especially in areas like Faridkot, Samana, and Gurdaspur, have been seen filling barrels and drums with diesel, in preparation for increased agricultural activity next month. Despite these anxiety-driven purchases, fuel suppliers have assured that their stocks are sufficient to meet current demand levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- farmers
- fuel
- panic buying
- petrol
- diesel
- Middle East
- tensions
- harvest
- supply chain
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Europe's STOXX 600 reverses early gains as Middle East conflict drags on
Petrol pump worker killed as SUV hits motorcycle head-on in Gurugram
US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as investors weigh Middle East war risks
ANALYSIS-Down but not out: Emerging markets could endure Middle East shocks, investors say
Middle East Turmoil Grounds Indian Flights