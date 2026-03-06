ILO Workshop in Bengaluru Promotes Responsible Business in Manufacturing

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in partnership with the Karnataka Employers' Association (KEA), hosted a two-day capacity-building workshop in Bengaluru to strengthen responsible business practices across India’s manufacturing sector.

Held on 2–3 February 2026, the programme brought together 65 industry leaders, including representatives from large companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to enhance understanding of Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) and its implementation across supply chains.

Strengthening responsible supply chains

The workshop focused on the Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work (FPRW), key international labour standards aimed at ensuring ethical and sustainable workplace practices.

Discussions covered issues including:

Freedom of association

Elimination of forced labour

Eradication of child labour

Gender equality and non-discrimination

Safe and healthy working environments

Through interactive sessions, panel discussions and peer learning, participants examined practical ways to identify, manage and monitor labour-related risks within business operations and supply chains.

The sessions also explored human rights due diligence frameworks, encouraging companies to integrate responsible practices into everyday business decision-making.

Industry leaders call for ethical and inclusive growth

Senior industry leaders highlighted the growing importance of aligning manufacturing growth with social responsibility.

T. R. Parasuraman, Past President and Wholetime Director at Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt. Ltd., stressed that India’s demographic strength places greater responsibility on businesses to ensure inclusive development.

“India’s strong demographic position makes it essential for industry to pursue ethical and inclusive growth,” he said.

Parasuraman noted that modern manufacturing must balance efficiency, compliance and social responsibility, with Responsible Business Conduct and international labour standards playing an increasingly important role.

Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director of Volvo Group India, emphasised the need for cooperation across sectors.

“Collaboration across industry, government and society, supported by strong values and inclusive leadership, will be key to building future-ready and responsible manufacturing ecosystems,” he said.

Moving beyond compliance

A key message from the workshop was that businesses should move beyond basic regulatory compliance and strategically align their operations with international standards on responsible business conduct.

Participants discussed how adopting such standards can benefit:

Companies, through improved global competitiveness

Workers, through better labour conditions and protections

Society, through sustainable and inclusive economic growth

Aligning with India’s responsible business frameworks

In India, several national frameworks encourage responsible business practices.

These include:

National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC)

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR and BRSR Core)

While these frameworks provide guidance for companies, many enterprises—particularly SMEs—continue to seek capacity-building support and practical tools to implement them effectively.

Dr G. Manjunath, Additional Labour Commissioner (Industrial Relations), Government of Karnataka, said strong institutional frameworks are essential for responsible economic growth.

“Strong institutions, skilled people and responsive regulations are essential for businesses to connect with global markets in a responsible way,” he said.

“Compliance should be seen as a driver of sustainable growth, not just a requirement.”

Supporting responsible value chains in Asia

The workshop was organised under the ILO project “Building Responsible Value Chains in Asia through the Promotion of Decent Work in Business Operations (Phase II)”.

The initiative is funded by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and aims to promote inclusive, responsible and sustainable enterprises across supply chains.

The project operates in four Asian countries, including India, and focuses on strengthening collaboration between governments, employers and workers to promote decent work and responsible business practices.

Through initiatives such as this workshop, the ILO and KEA aim to help Indian manufacturing enterprises build responsible supply chains that meet both domestic regulations and global expectations.