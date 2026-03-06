IDB Approves $500 Million to Strengthen Bolivia’s Social Protection System

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved $500 million in financing to support Bolivia in strengthening its social protection system and improving access to government assistance for vulnerable households.

The funding will help the Bolivian government establish a new national social household registry, a modern tool designed to improve how public resources and social benefits are distributed.

New registry to target support more effectively

The planned registry will allow authorities to identify households’ economic and social conditions more accurately, enabling the government to allocate financial assistance based on verified needs and vulnerability levels.

By using improved technical criteria and updated data systems, the registry aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and fairness in the distribution of public support programmes.

Officials say the initiative will also strengthen Bolivia’s direct transfer system, ensuring that assistance reaches families most in need.

Strengthening response to emergencies

The new system is expected to significantly improve the government’s ability to respond quickly to unexpected crises, including health emergencies, economic shocks or natural disasters.

With a centralized database and updated household information, authorities will be able to identify vulnerable populations faster and deliver targeted support during emergencies.

One million people expected to benefit

The programme is expected to directly benefit around one million Bolivians living in poverty or vulnerable conditions.

By modernizing the country’s social protection infrastructure, the IDB says the initiative will help Bolivia reduce inequality, improve welfare delivery and strengthen resilience among disadvantaged communities.

The investment forms part of the Bank’s broader efforts across Latin America and the Caribbean to support inclusive development, poverty reduction and stronger social safety nets.