Left Menu

Azerbaijan Evacuates Diplomats from Iran Amid Rising Tensions

Azerbaijan is evacuating its diplomats from Iran due to safety concerns after reporting that four Iranian drones crossed the border, injuring four in the Nakhchivan exclave. The evacuation includes personnel from its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Tabriz, marking heightened tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:34 IST
Azerbaijan Evacuates Diplomats from Iran Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Azerbaijan is withdrawing its diplomats from Iran citing safety concerns following a drone incident. Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced the decision after four Iranian drones reportedly crossed the Azerbaijan border, injuring four individuals in the Nakhchivan exclave.

The evacuation affects employees stationed at Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran and its consulate general in Tabriz. This development follows increased strain between Azerbaijan and Iran, highlighting potential diplomatic challenges.

The incident underscores regional tensions and prompts questions about future diplomatic relations and security measures between the two countries.

TRENDING

1
LNG Wave Set to Impact Global Markets, Says IEA

LNG Wave Set to Impact Global Markets, Says IEA

 Belgium
2
Raisina Dialogue 2026: Naidu's Vision for Tech-Driven Governance

Raisina Dialogue 2026: Naidu's Vision for Tech-Driven Governance

 India
3
Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

 Global
4
Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising Tensions

Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising T...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026