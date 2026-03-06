Azerbaijan Evacuates Diplomats from Iran Amid Rising Tensions

Azerbaijan is withdrawing its diplomats from Iran citing safety concerns following a drone incident. Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced the decision after four Iranian drones reportedly crossed the Azerbaijan border, injuring four individuals in the Nakhchivan exclave.

The evacuation affects employees stationed at Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran and its consulate general in Tabriz. This development follows increased strain between Azerbaijan and Iran, highlighting potential diplomatic challenges.

The incident underscores regional tensions and prompts questions about future diplomatic relations and security measures between the two countries.