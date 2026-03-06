Left Menu

SAMHI Hotels Expands Horizons with RARE India Acquisition and Marriott Partnership

SAMHI Hotels is acquiring a 70% stake in RARE India for Rs 47 crore, expanding its portfolio and signing an affiliation with Marriott International's Outdoor Collection. This partnership aims to enhance management, technology, and marketing to support growth, with RARE India continuing independent operations.

  • Country:
  • India

SAMHI Hotels announced on Friday its decision to acquire a 70% stake in RARE India, a platform known for its heritage hotels and experiential stays, with an investment of Rs 47 crore. This strategic move aligns with SAMHI's affiliation agreement with Marriott International, allowing RARE to operate under the Outdoor Collection brand by Marriott Bonvoy, enhancing its presence across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.

The acquisition deal, detailed in SAMHI's official statement, includes a substantial primary infusion into RARE India aimed at strengthening management, upgrading technology and distribution channels, and expanding its marketing reach. This is a significant step for SAMHI as they expand their portfolio to approximately 100 hotels, in a blend of ownership and affiliate models.

Chairman & Managing Director Ashish Jakhanwala expressed confidence in RARE's trajectory, complimented by a highly skilled founding team and a unique community of owners. Additionally, Rajeev Menon from Marriott International highlighted the collaboration's potential to extend Marriott's global distribution platform to offer a curated collection of unique hospitality experiences.

