Flipkart's Strategic Realignment: Workforce Trim Amidst IPO Preparation

Flipkart has cut 250-300 jobs post-annual performance review, coinciding with senior-level hirings for an impending IPO. The restructuring aligns with its legal shift to India and aims to streamline its holding structure. Flipkart's financials reveal increased losses but also notable revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move tied to its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), e-commerce heavyweight Flipkart has reduced its workforce by 250-300 employees across various departments. This decision follows its annual performance review, with the company offering support to those affected during their transition.

The restructuring is strategically important as Flipkart shifts its legal base from Singapore to India. This relocation, approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, is designed to streamline the group's business operations in fashion, health, and logistics. The consolidation involves merging eight Singapore-based branches into Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd.

Simultaneously, Flipkart has fortified its senior management, making key appointments, including roles in supply chain, corporate communications, and business finance. Despite a rise in its consolidated loss for FY25, the company saw a 17.3% growth in revenue from operations, showcasing a mixed financial performance.

