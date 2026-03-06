Left Menu

BEL and SASMOS Join Forces to Boost Indigenous Defence Production

Defence PSU BEL has partnered with aerospace solutions manufacturer SASMOS HET Technologies. The collaboration aims to enhance indigenous defence production capabilities by focusing on defence electronics and system integration to increase domestic value and support strategic defence programmes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster indigenous defence production, Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SASMOS HET Technologies Ltd. The partnership aims to leverage both companies' expertise in defence electronics and system integration.

The MoU outlines a plan to focus on the localisation of critical components, aiming to enhance domestic value addition and strengthen production capabilities, as well as bolster exports. The agreement sets up a framework for joint participation in defence and strategic programmes, covering a broad spectrum of technological areas.

BEL's Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain stated that the partnership aligns with their goal to deepen domestic manufacturing in critical electronic assemblies. SASMOS Chairman Chandrashekar H G emphasized precision engineering and quality assurance as focal points to meet the stringent demands of defence programmes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

