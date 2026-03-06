Left Menu

Noida International Airport Takes Off: DGCA Grants Aerodrome License

The DGCA has issued an aerodrome license for Noida International Airport, developed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd under a Public-Private Partnership. Set to handle 70 million passengers annually, the airport will boost regional economic growth and ease congestion at existing airports in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:35 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has officially granted an aerodrome license for the Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. Developed in four phases by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, the airport project anticipates a robust growth in regional connectivity and capacity.

The new airport, featuring a single runway and terminal in its first phase, aims to handle approximately 12 million passengers annually. After all phases are completed, its capacity will expand to accommodate up to 70 million passengers per year. Although the inauguration was delayed past the initial September 2024 target, significant strides have been made toward operational readiness.

Equipped for all-weather operations, the airport is set to significantly enhance aviation connectivity in the National Capital Region and Western Uttar Pradesh. It will also relieve congestion at Indira Gandhi International Airport while promoting economic growth, tourism, and investment in the region.

