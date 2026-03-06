Noida International Airport Takes Off: DGCA Grants Aerodrome License

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has officially granted an aerodrome license for the Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. Developed in four phases by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, the airport project anticipates a robust growth in regional connectivity and capacity.

The new airport, featuring a single runway and terminal in its first phase, aims to handle approximately 12 million passengers annually. After all phases are completed, its capacity will expand to accommodate up to 70 million passengers per year. Although the inauguration was delayed past the initial September 2024 target, significant strides have been made toward operational readiness.

Equipped for all-weather operations, the airport is set to significantly enhance aviation connectivity in the National Capital Region and Western Uttar Pradesh. It will also relieve congestion at Indira Gandhi International Airport while promoting economic growth, tourism, and investment in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)