Massive Budget Boost for Karnataka's BSR Project

The Karnataka government has allocated Rs 600 crore for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) for the next fiscal year. Construction progress is underway with land acquisition completed for Corridor-2 and ongoing for Corridor-4. Completion is targeted by December 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has unveiled a hefty Rs 600 crore allocation for the BSR Project for the forthcoming fiscal year. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during Friday's budget session.

The Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) is progressing with the completion of land acquisition for Corridor-2, from Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara, and ongoing efforts for Corridor-4, running from Heelalige to Rajanukunte. The government aims to finish construction in both corridors by December 2030.

For the current year, an allocation of Rs 500 crore has been earmarked, with additional funds supporting the Baiyappanahalli-Hosur and Yeshwanthpur – Channasandra doubling project. This effort, costing a total of Rs 812 crore, includes a 14 KM stretch already serving public transit needs. Another Rs 100 crore is allocated for continued progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

