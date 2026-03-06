Middle East Tensions Ground Flights: Mass Repatriation Underway

Amid intensifying conflict in the Middle East, commercial flights have been grounded, effectively stranding foreign nationals across multiple regions. This has led to a widespread repatriation effort as countries scramble to bring their citizens home safely.

Governments, including Austria and Bulgaria, have enacted plans involving chartered flights. Austria has already assisted citizens departing from states like the UAE and Israel, while Bulgaria utilized airliners like GullivAir for evacuee returns from key locations such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The European Commission is also playing a pivotal role through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, coordinating flights and support for numerous EU countries amid the mounting geopolitical tensions. Efforts continue with further repatriations planned by countries including Finland, France, and Germany.

