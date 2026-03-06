Uber Launches Intercity Bus Ticketing in India

On Friday, Uber unveiled its Intercity Bus ticketing feature on its app, with India being the first market to experience this global rollout. This latest addition enhances Uber's Intercity portfolio, offering travelers the opportunity to plan and book long-distance bus trips with the familiar Uber experience.

The ride-hailing giant has partnered with Ixigo's AbhiBus for its inaugural supply integration, enabling users across India to reserve intercity bus slots effortlessly through the Uber app. As part of the launch, Uber is offering a 25% discount on the first ride and a 10% discount on the following three rides as an introductory offer.

At the launch event, Praveen Neppalli Naga, Chief Technology Officer of Uber, emphasized India's role as a major innovation hub for the company. He highlighted how products developed in India are steering Uber's global strategy while providing customers with more choices through a consistent and reliable Uber service.