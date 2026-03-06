Indian Railways: Marching Towards Freight Excellence

Indian Railways achieved a notable milestone in February 2026 by transporting 137.72 million tonnes of freight, marking a 3.96% increase over the 132.48 million tonnes carried the previous year. This growth underscores the vital role of the rail network in supporting the nation's economic framework.

The Ministry reported freight revenue of Rs 14,571.99 crore for February 2026, up from Rs 14,151.96 crore in February 2025, indicating a 2.97% rise. The railways have maintained steady growth in freight operations, mirroring the ongoing demand for rail-based logistics across various sectors.

Key commodities such as coal, iron ore, finished steel, and fertilizers drove the increase in freight traffic. The Net Tonne Kilometres (NTKM), a crucial indicator of freight movement, rose by 4.18% compared to last year, reflecting the efficiency and reliability of rail freight as a cost-effective transportation mode for industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)