Flipkart Re-domiciling: A Move Towards an Indian IPO

Flipkart has officially shifted its domicile to India, following government approval for internal restructuring that positions Flipkart Internet as the Group's holding entity. This move precedes the company's anticipated IPO, signifying a strong commitment to the Indian market. Recently, Flipkart reported significant revenue gains and ongoing workforce adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:46 IST
In a strategic shift ahead of its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO), e-commerce giant Flipkart has returned its domicile to India. This major restructuring, approved by the Indian government, designates Flipkart Internet as the holding entity for the entire Group.

As Flipkart transitions to a fully Indian-domiciled corporation, the company emphasized its long-term commitment to the domestic market. According to industry insiders, Flipkart Group boasted a gross merchandise value (GMV) of USD 30 billion in the 2025 calendar year, buoyed by a customer base exceeding 500 million.

In preparation for its IPO, Flipkart has made significant adjustments, including workforce reductions following performance reviews, while also bolstering its senior management team with new leadership hires. The company reported a 17.3% rise in revenue despite a wider consolidated loss, reflecting the dynamic challenges and opportunities in the market.

