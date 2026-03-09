Traffic Crackdown: E-challans Surge Against Illegal Parking in Mumbai

The Mumbai Traffic Police launched a rigorous enforcement campaign resulting in 26,462 e-challans and fines amounting to Rs 10,51,600 lakh, targeting illegal parking at bus stops across the city.

The special drive, held between February 23 and March 8, focused on alleviating congestion caused by vehicles parked at designated bus stops, which often disrupt public transport and inconvenience commuters.

Officials identified hotspots for frequent violations and implemented targeted actions. Motorists are now urged to refrain from parking in restricted zones, including bus stops and public places, to ensure smoother traffic flow and public transport operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)